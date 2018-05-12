Table toppers Hyderabad can still improve: Sandeep Sharma

Opener Shikhar Dhawan's 92 not out and skipper Kane Williamson's unbeaten 83 had set the perfect platform



Sandeep Sharma

Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma said there is a room for improvement despite Hyderabad becoming the first team to enter the IPL-11 playoffs on Thursday. Rishabh Pant's 128 not out for Delhi Daredevils went in vain as Hyderabad beat them by nine wickets to register their ninth win in 11 matches. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's 92 not out and skipper Kane Williamson's unbeaten 83 had set the perfect platform.

"There is no team or player who is perfect. There are a lot of things that we need to improve like fielding, game awareness, even batting or bowling can be further improved. It doesn't matter how well you are doing, there is still room for improvement. "Going forward, we need to have plans for a player like Rishabh, who is played really well on a given day. We need to figure out how to reduce the damage he does. So we'll discuss that in the remaining matches," Sandeep said.

