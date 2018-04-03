Tablets given to drug inspectors in Mumbai

Tabs are being provided to 428 FDA inspectors for collecting data online during their inspection visits and storing it in a specially designed app

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday distributed 'tabs' or tablet computers to inspectors from the Food And Drugs Department here. The event was held at Mantralaya, an official said.

Tabs are being provided to 428 FDA inspectors for collecting data online during their inspection visits and storing it in a specially designed app, the official said.

