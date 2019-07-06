Tabu and Sriram Raghavan head to Melbourne for Andhadhun at IFFM 2019

bollywood

Tabu and Sriram Raghavan

Indian Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is getting bigger and bigger with each passing year now in its 10th edition. Earlier it was confirmed that The King Khan of Bollywood aka Shahrukh Khan will be attending the festival in Melbourne, Australia as the official chief guest. Now the festival is all set to also welcome the makers and lead actor of the massively successful film 2018, Andhadhun. Director and co-writer of one of the best thrillers of recent times, Andhadhun and lead actor of the film Tabu is all geared up to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year to conduct the special screening and will do a special conversation for the Australian audience.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is honored to have Sriram Raghavan and Tabu to host them as their esteemed guest and a chance for the Australian audiences to meet them during the interactive conversation around the film. This would be the first time Sriram and Tabu will be attending the festival.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is helmed by the Victorian government in Australia and will be taking place in the cultural capital of Victoria between 8th to 17th August.

Speaking on this Sriram Raghavan said, "Andhadhun has been a very exciting journey for us and now taking it to Melbourne for this special screening is another landmark. I totally look forward to interacting with Indian cinema lovers in Australia."

