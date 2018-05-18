Tabu clears the air about fake Twitter handle

The imposter, who made the Instagram account active in January this year, was regularly uploading pictures and posting tweets



Tabu

Tabu was recently taken aback to know that a fake Twitter handle in her name had several fans falling prey to it. The imposter, who made the account active in January this year, was regularly uploading pictures and posting tweets. With 39.2k followers, the actor's fans had been tagging the username to share their messages. Tabu says, "I only have an official account on Instagram." Fans, please note.

Tabu is gearing up for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan's untitled production. Known to be selective about her projects, it's not easy to get a nod of approval from Tabu. But the actor says she was attracted to the narrative as it offered a new dimension to human relationships. "It is a light-hearted comedy, a story about human emotions and [offers] a fresh take on relationships," says the actor. Tabu to team up with her longtime friend Ajay Devgn for the Dussehra 2018 release.

