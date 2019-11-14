Tabu joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star cast

Tabu joined the cast of horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The actor who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared the happy news taking to his Instagram handle. "Welcome @tabutiful Mam to the world of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Can't wait to Shoot !! @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani @tseries.official," he wrote alongside a tempting snap of the 48-year-old star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onNov 13, 2019 at 11:45pm PST

Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' commenced last month. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star revealed by sharing a picture with the leading lady Kiara.

Sporting a casual look, Kartik can be seen posing with Kiara, who is holding a clapper board.

Fans can also catch a glimpse of the set in the picture which will remind you of the petrifying set of the first installment.

"Subh Arambh, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he captioned the snap.

Some time back the director of the horror-comedy, Anees Bazmee shared a picture from the script reading sessions. "Reading session underway...We're all set to roll! Can't wait for the shoot to begin," wrote Bazmee while expressing happiness.

The highly-anticipated horror-comedy will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' and starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates