Search

Tabu: Saif Ali Khan has the most amazing sense of humour

Published: Aug 29, 2019, 21:30 IST | IANS

Tabu, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, says the actor has the most amazing sense of humour

Tabu: Saif Ali Khan has the most amazing sense of humour
File image of Tabu. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Actress Tabu, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, says the actor has the most amazing sense of humour. "Saif is amazing. He has the most amazing sense of humour. There are very few people who have a great sense of humour and Saif is one of them," Tabu told IANS.

The two actors have previously worked in films such as Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

"I knew the whole collaboration will be great. For somebody I have know for almost 30 years. Since our first films. We known each other as friends and we have worked with each other," she added.

Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a romantic comedy drama.

The film will release on November 29.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

tabubollywood news

Here's what Saif Ali Khan is doing before Sacred Games 2 releases!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK