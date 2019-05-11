Tabu wants to collaborate with Akiv Ali again
Actress Tabu is impressed with director Akiv Ali, and says she would love to work with him again. Ali is making his directorial debut with rom-com "De De Pyaar De".
"Akiv is literally the most fun-loving, sweet and chilled out person. He has no airs about himself. He is totally opposite of how any director or a commanding director would come across," Tabu said in a statement.
"Apart from all the fun, he knows how the work needs to be done and what exactly he is looking for in every scene," she added.
"De De Pyaar De", also starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan. It tells a story of how a 50-year-old falls for a girl much younger than him, and what happens when she meets his former wife.
Tabu said it helped to have a director with a clear vision. "If ever I had questions and doubts in my mind, Akiv would answer them in a very clear cut-to-cut way and that speaks a lot about a director. You get the surety that the film is in great hands and the director's vision is very clear. Akiv is so nice and extremely affectionate, I wish him all the love, luck and success in life.
"I would love to work with him again in the future and hoping for him to be a successful director," she added. "De De Pyaar De" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on May 17.
