Taha Maklai- 'The finger biting aesthetics of the food of dessert specialist is making people go hungry!'

With food depicted so appealing, one could hardly resist the urge to have it! Taha Maklai is a dessert specialist aka Sugarskull.ae with a profound and unparalleled set of talents to make audience to bite their fingers over the food. The food blogger in his 30's has gained immense popularity on media and also in the domain of blogging. He has been in the niche since 2017.

With his ability to captivate the aesthetics of the food as it is and his set of consummate talents like caption writing, engendering apt promotional content, and creating really good hashtags to pamper easy search for the audience, Maklai has really attained profound recognition. His giveaways are always a center of attraction for people and inspire them to do stuff without flaw!

His photography skills are unparalleled and really exhibit his talent.

He has been featured in Khaleej Times, CosmoMiddleast,and has also the Apex posts on #dessert and #dessertporn.

Taha with his easy going personality, and jolly and fun-loving nature says "Life is too short and one should have the dessert first".His attitude explains it all. He is determined to procure the dais of the zenith andbe the top dessert specialist in the region!

With his determination,we wish him a ginormic success and hope he created more such luring content!!

