Taha Mohamed Ahmed - An aspiring entrepreneur with an ambition of expansion of his leading hotel business

Being ambitious, optimistic and positively passionate are the major peculiarities of a successful businessman. It seems easy to lead a business that you get from your Father, but it is the most mystifying task.

Taha Mohamed Ahmed is one of the peculiar business personalities. He is so passionate about his money and expanding his business that he is leaving no stones unturned. He was so diligent about earning his own money and be unfettered, that he started for his own at the age of 15. He managed to open a small shop for dry food and animal supplies, this small shop got bigger and right now they are 3 big shops in Egypt that are called zoo food. And now that he is established he had turned this business into charity, showcasing the positive side of his alluring personality that money is not the only thing which gives happiness.

His father is a very successful businessman who started from scratch. He created an aboalnasr company for construction and built almost 6000 living units and later started building resorts but he rented it out as he was scared from getting into the managing field but Taha being very optimistic and with a practical vision for expanding the business, came up with an idea of managing hotels rather than renting them out and he did that 3 years ago, by creating their first company for managing and owning the hotels which are Hawaii hotels and resorts. He managed to handle the company while studying as an aim still a construction engineering student with minor business in the American University of Cairo.



Taha Mohamed Ahmed

Venerating his achievements he culminating is one of the main founders of the company who manages Hawaii hotels which has six five star resorts and still two more hotels are in the making. Now in order to broaden his Horizon, he is working to expand his business to other developing countries like Dubai, Ukraine, and Egypt being his great interest. He has already started his exertion and has talked to investors to expand the chain of Hawai hotels and resorts.

Wishing him all the very best for his peculiar vision of embellishing the business and work on its expansion.

