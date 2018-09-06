Tahir Bhasin joins Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next

bollywood

Tahir Bhasin to feature in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming student drama, reportedly featuring Sushant Singh Rajput

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Nitesh Tiwari and Sushant Singh Rajput

Even as he awaits the release of his next, Nandita Das' directed venture Manto, Tahir Raj Bhasin has already attracted the attention of director Nitesh Tiwari. Bhasin tells mid-day that he has grabbed a place in Tiwari's upcoming film, reportedly featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I admire how Nitesh Tiwari's films stay with people long after they've left the theatre. I'm excited to be onboard his next, and look forward to working with him." Even though little is known of his role, a source tells mid-day that the coming-of-age student drama discusses heartbreak, friendship and success. It is set in an engineering college.

"Nitesh is doing his best to retain the mystery [around his role] and the project. Tahir's character is pivotal and binds the ensemble together," the source says. It is suggested that the film will roll when Rajput wraps up the India schedule of Mukesh Chhabra's Kizie Aur Manny, based on the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. The first schedule, we hear, is expected to kick-off in November.

