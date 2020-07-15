Tahir Raj Bhasin glad that people will experience 83 in theatres

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who steps into the shoes of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 83, says he is glad that people will get to experience the upcoming film in theatres. 83 was originally scheduled to hit the screens in April, the film has been pushed to Christmas owing to the COVID outbreak.

Has the wait been disappointing? "Actually no, because it's a period film and not a movie that is going to age. It's an incredibly relevant story. So, whenever it does come out, it will make a great impact. I was moved by the experience of working in the film as well as the nostalgia and its scale. I am so glad that people are going to experience that in a theatre," said the actor.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh stars as the underdog team's captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays Dev's wife Romi. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

