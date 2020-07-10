Tahir Raj Bhasin: Sunil Gavaskar has inspired generations of sportsmen and women

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who portrays Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83, wished the legendary cricketer happy birthday. Sunil Gavaskar turns 71 today, July 10. Tahir wished the icon by saying that he has inspired countless sportsmen and women of the country.

"I would like to wish him a very Happy Birthday, good health, great energy and a lifetime of happiness. I would also like to thank him for the generations of sportsmen and women that his grit, commitment and career has inspired," says the actor.

Tahir and Sunil Gavaskar interacted on the sets of the film 83 too. Tahir, who was last seen in the blockbuster Chhichore, says, "It was incredibly encouraging and at the same time daunting to have Sunil Gavaskar visit the sets of 83. He has an aura of ease and style that charmed everyone. Spending time with the master also helped me understand the mind of a champion sports star and how it battles challenges. This is something that I have imbibed and continue to carry with me long after we wrapped the film's shoot."

83 stars Ranveer Singh as the captain of the then Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Ranveer announced that the sports drama will release this Christmas. Tahir Raj Bhasin is excited about the development as the coronavirus pandemic derailed it's earlier release plans.

He says, "Public health and safety has to be the first priority in our new world and I'm elated that once the dust settles and adequate safety norms are put in place the audience will finally watch the film in theatres. The sense of nostalgia and uncompromising scale on which 83 has been envisioned is what drew me to this exciting project. Viewing the film as a community is what will give people a sense of being in a real stadium and this will enhance their experience."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news