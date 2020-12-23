Tahira Kashyap gets ready for Christmas; wraps presents with kids Virajveer and Varushka

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has started preparations for Christmas, and helping her are the children. Tahira, who is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, posted a video on Instagram, where her children Virajveer and Varushka are seen helping her wrap Christmas presents. Their pet puppy Peanut is seen in the clip, too.

"Christmas preps! Every one lending their hand and paws to make it special," Tahira wrote as video caption.

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

On December 12, Tahira revealed that her family has welcomed a new member -- a pet dog named Peanut.

