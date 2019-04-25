Tahira Kashyap: Intend to make Sharma Ji Ki Beti in near future

bollywood

Even as her directorial debut has been pushed, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap asserts Sharma Ji Ki Beti is in the offing

"I have not announced my film yet. It's all just speculation," starts off Tahira Kashyap with a wink. Reportedly titled Sharma Ji Ki Beti, the movie was to mark the directorial debut of Ayushmann Khurrana's wife. While the project was understandably delayed as Kashyap battled breast cancer last year, of late, rumours were rife that the film has been stalled.

"It's in the process of making and Ellipsis Entertainment is producing it," clarifies Kashyap, before adding, "The film is considerably pushed, but we intend to make it in the near future. We have brainstormed on the script and improved it." It was heard that Madhuri Dixit-Nene was approached to play one of the leads. "We will announce the cast once we are close to shooting," is all she is willing to offer when quizzed about the actors in the women-centric film.

Having emerged victorious against the Big C, the writer-filmmaker views her passion project as one of her biggest strengths in the dark phase. "On my bad days, the only thing that kept me going was this film. I would go for pre-production post my chemotherapy every day." While Khurrana has become one of the bankable actors in Bollywood, Kashyap refuses to piggyback on his success.

"I don't want to be seen as someone who got it easy because her husband is a star. Ayush is my sounding board. He reads everything I write and offers constructive criticism. He is not easy to please and that's the best thing."

