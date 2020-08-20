Tahira Kashyap Khurrana captures the real essence of nature

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is a woman of many talents. The filmmaker, who's currently gearing up for her upcoming book titled 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman' has now added another feather to her hat. Back home in Chandigarh, Tahira is enjoying her newfound love - photography which keeps her busy every day. For the unversed, the talented lady heads out for cycling every day in the morning or evening and captures some gorgeous portraits of the sky and nature.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle under a special series, Kashyap Khurrana has named it as #CyclingChronicles. Today, on the occasion of World Photography Day, Tahira shared a stunning picture of the Chandigarh sky and flaunted her photography skills. She wrote, "I go here every day and the sky is always showing it's different moods to me. This is where I reflect, I change, I move on. A place that reminds me to have gratitude and to let things go. Neither are the skies the same every day nor are its colours. Only one thing is consistent that a new day shows up. And that's life."

Talking about the same, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said, "I have a thing for stories. where ever there are visuals there are bound to be stories. these narratives saunter across all mediums. And wherever there is a potential for a story my interest gets piqued."

Sweet much!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news