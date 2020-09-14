Tahira Kashyap Khurrana emphasises on being 'Atmanirbhar'

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is all set for the launch of her latest book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, has taken to social media to share the third commandment of being a woman today. She has planned on sharing one commandment each week across a span of 12 weeks leading up to the launch of the book.

The third commandment stresses on the importance of being 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant. It implies that for every woman, being independent, emotionally and economically, is numero uno. It is a reflection on the book that conveys the essence of a new-age woman who is fierce and strong.

With the first commandment, Tahira requested fans and followers on social media to share their whacky love stories. The second commandment highlighted the unsaid rules that women are presumed to live by.

Published by Juggernaut Books, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is touted be an anthem for every woman and an intrigue for men. It will hit the shelves later this year. An icon of strength and feminism, Tahira's all set to join the league of new wave female writers and authors and start a dialogue on womanhood in modern day society.

