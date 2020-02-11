Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: It was a big learning experience working with Neena Gupta
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who has directed the short film, Pinni, opens up on her experience of working with its heroine, Neena Gupta!
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with a short film titled Pinni, and she is completely in awe of the veteran actress Neena Gupta who plays the lead role in the project.
"It was a big learning experience working with Neenaji. She is an amazing actor. She has been in the industry for such a long time and it feels amazing to see the kind of roles she has done in her career. And now she has brought more to the character of Sudha in my film Pinni," Tahira said.
Gupta shared the film's poster on her Instagram account, in which she is seen standing in front of boxes filled with Pinni (a popular Punjabi sweet). Take a look right here:
Bitter problems, sweet solutions… #Pinni is a sugar rush of emotions!ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ³ Directed by the feisty @tahirakashyap! The trailer of #ZindagiInShort releases on Feb 12! Streaming begins on Feb 19 exclusively on the Flipkart app! #SikhyaShorts | @guneetmonga | @flipkartvideo | @achinjain20 | @guneetdogra
"My obsession with food continues! After #toffee comes #pinni along with some bitter, sweet calories. It's been a 2-year gap between these two but I was busy saving my ass, and someone tells me that was a better proposition and I agree," Tahira added. Pinni will release on February 19.
