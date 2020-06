Tahira Kashyap Khurrana pens an inspirational poem on National Cancer Survivors Day

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's fight with Cancer and emerging out stronger than ever is not new to the world. Her story, just like other cancer survivors out there, is worth celebrating.

Today, on the National Cancer Survivors Day, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana got talking about how it's not just about surviving Cancer but several more things on a daily basis. Right from surviving depression to surviving a day when we are feeling angry, anxious or sad, she believes as humans we don't need a special day to be called survivors as we are everyday fighters. She feels, each one of us have our own battles to fight and are survivors in the true right.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana expressed her thoughts about the same through a beautiful poem which she shared on social media. She wrote, "Scars, Some scars are deep, some within, Some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is, it reminds you of the past, The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But hear me, there's more to this scar, It talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power. My love and respect for those who fought. But the thing with this health karma is that everyone is a winner, For it's the fight that counts whether you an expert or a beginner. The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental, Some battles are tougher to conquer especially if they are internal. But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe's might. Hide not your scars, my love, Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes, And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize. So hear me one last time, Fall in love with your self, All with dust, scar and grime. For that's what makes you, YOU Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true! [sic]"

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife's, who was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer, bravery and positivity made her a real-life hero and inspiration for each one of us. Well, time and again Tahira has documented her journey on social media.

Even though her story has been all about the roller-coaster of emotions and the challenges she went through the entire process, Tahira always had a positive outlook in life. She has often stated how there has been a shift in perspective and the way conventional beauty standards in her family have changed post her battle with cancer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news