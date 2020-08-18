Tahira Kashyap shares the first glimpse of her unreleased book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been very productive with her time during the lockdown. She has been using the time to write and develop ideas for her lockdown tales series. Impressively, after finishing her long-awaited book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman' amidst lockdown, Tahira has now confirmed submitting the final manuscript of the same.

Post making her writing debut in 2011 with 'I Promise', followed by her next novel 'Souled Out', Kashyap Khurrana co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood'. Published by Juggernaut Books, 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman', is a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman.

While the book is expected to release by the end of this year and the final manuscript has been submitted now, there's a lot of excitement amongst fans to read it. The talent powerhouse confirmed the same in an official post saying, "A sneak leak into my writing corner! Submitted my manuscript can’t contain my excitement of sharing the crazy commandments of being a woman! All I can say is this corner that I work from brings out the outrageous me. [sic]"

After seeing this first look, we definitely can't wait to read Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's upcoming book and learn what new she's bringing to the table this time around.

