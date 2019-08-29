Tahira Kashyap reveals funny name given by Ayushmann Khurrana; hubby calls her 'gutsy'

bollywood

Not just Ayushmann Khurrana but Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonali Bendre are also in awe of Tahira Kashyap's nickname

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Instagram account

It was a hilarious morning for writer-director Tahira Kashyap as she woke up to some mischief by actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana. As everyone, Tahira, too, woke up with messy bob hair. Little, did she know that her hubby would troll her in the cutest way possible. The Andhadhun actor called his wifey, 'Harish'. Okay, so Harish is an actor, who has worked in most of the films with Govinda in the 90s as the second lead.

To Ayushmann Khurrana's amazement, Tahira Kashyap shared this hilarious conversation with her followers on Instagram. She added her personal satirical touch and wrote: "That's me right in the morning without any hair product and @ayushmannk calls me Harish! For the longest time, I couldn't recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names at times even sounds. I thought it was that until .... swipe for what I found! #lookalike #antigravityhair (sic)"

Take a look at the picture here:

Ayushmann Khurrana replied to the post saying that he never thought Tahira would find out about it. He wrote: "I never thought you'll put a post on this. Ahem. You're more gutsy than my on screen characters. You inspire (sic)"

Not just hubby dearest but Twinkle Khanna, who eats, sleeps and breathes humour, couldn't stop laughing at this post. She wrote: "Oh my god!" Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "So cute" and Sonali Bendre also had her share of laugh. But it was television actor, Karanvir Bohra who said that he knows Harish and he will tell him about it, "Ha ha ha ha...... I'm going to tell Harish...I know him (sic)"

Inspiring, we say!

Also Read: See Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana pens a note on meeting Tahira Kashyap after three months

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates