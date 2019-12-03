Taimur Ali Khan bursts out crying as he takes a ride on dad Saif's shoulders

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Taimur Ali Khan might just be the most loved star kid in the industry right now. Whatever he does, whatever he says, makes waves and sometimes, even breaks the internet. So when you see a photo of the cutie crying while taking a ride on dad Saif Ali Khan's shoulders and you wonder why he's crying, we don't blame you. We all want to know the reason behind the grouchiness! Check out the photo below:

Taimur can be seen wearing a pair of coral shorts and a white t-shirt with cute little sneakers, while Saif is casual in printed shorts and a black tank top, also socks and slip-ons... looks like Saif is experimenting with his style sense!

Another picture that cropped up on the internet is of Taimur Ali Khan performing yoga! It's the cutest thing that you will see today. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram ðÂ§Â‍âÂÂï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â #taimuralikhan ðÂÂ¸- @ishikasarang A post shared by Taimur Ali KhanâÂ¤ï¸ÂUrmi (@taimuralikhanworld) onNov 30, 2019 at 10:54pm PST

Wearing white shorts and a striped green t-shirt, Taimur looks absolutely aww-dorable and would you look at him practising yoga with his little friends?! The picture is too cute to be true.

Taimur Ali Khan's shenanigans, especially those with his little sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, have made them two of the most favourite kids in the country. Be it their playtime from their London vacation or just hanging out over some ice-cream, Taimur and Inaaya will surely melt your heart.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates