Taimur Ali Khan crying in this video will melt even the hardest heart!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

We've seen videos of Taimur Ali Khan in which the tiny tot could be seen playing, enjoying ice cream, or just generally being a happy little child. While those videos never fail to bring a smile to our face, this video of Taimur looking lost and crying will make you want to hug the child and never let go. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram When you realise Sunday khatam ðð¤£ð¥´ð­ðððâ¹ï¸ð¤« A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi ð¼ð (@taimuralikhanx) onDec 15, 2019 at 7:18am PST

Did you or did you not feel bad for the cutie? Taimur can be heard asking "She not coming?" after which he unleashes the sad puppy face and turns on the waterworks. We can't help but go 'aww' at his sheer cuteness!

Taimur celebrates his 3rd birthday on December 20. In a recent interview, mum Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed Tim's birthday plans and what he wanted for his special day. She shared, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk'. I said, 'Why two?' he is like 'Two!'"

Well, if that's not cute, we don't know what is!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Good Newwz is all set to hit cinemas on December 27. The actress also has two future releases. The first one would be Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, the next is Karan Johar's Takht, starring an ensemble cast.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates