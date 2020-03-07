Taimur Ali Khan makes his debut on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram by stealing her frame

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's tiny tot Taimur sure knows how to win hearts. With his mischievous smile and his adorable shenanigans, Taimur has become one of the most loved kids in the country. Now, Taimur has taken his cuteness a notch higher; don't believe us? Take a look at the picture and see it for yourself. Thank us later!

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the photo of her tiny tot, Taimur, looking calm and happy in mum's arms. The actress debuted on the photo-sharing platform this week, and this is the second picture on her handle.

Before this, she had shared a picture of herself in an all-black ensemble. She captioned it, "The cat's out of the bag", with the hashtag #helloInstagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 5, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

First, she had shared a kitty video on the photo-sharing platform. The cat in the video runs across her post making way for a 'Loading...' bar. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 4, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. She also has Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan slated for release on March 24.

