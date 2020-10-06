Taimur Ali Khan meets his online Spanish teacher at Pataudi Palace; photos go viral

Taimur Ali Khan is currently at the Pataudi Palace, along with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan. The tiny tot met his online Spanish teacher Eshleen Jolly, and the photos have already taken over the internet. Taimur looks extremely happy posing with his Spanish partner. He is already three and learning new languages, making the best out of his lockdown period.

Dressed in a baby blue t-shirt, paired with black baby short pants, Taimur flashes his millions dollar smile in the pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as the Spanish Online Classes. The founder of the tuition was seen wearing animal print pants, paired with a basic black top and a shrug.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a checkered kaftan, and we can't get our eyes off from her fascination for kaftans. Speaking of the actress, in an interview earlier, Kareena Kapoor confessed how she and Saif have decided to not force Taimur to make decisions for his future. She shared, "I think everyone gets what they deserve in their lives, what is there in their destiny. Yeh nahi hai ki Taimur Ali Khan is going to become the biggest star in this country. He's not. He’s probably the most photographed child in this country, for whatever reason, I have no clue."

All pictures/Spanish Lingos Online's Instagram account

Kareena was shooting for some parts in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha, with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress embraced motherhood on December 20, 2016, and now is all set to welcome it again as she becomes a mother in 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see her reunite with Aamir Khan on-screen. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie Forrest Gump. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. Speaking about the film, the music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Her other project Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This long-awaited period drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

