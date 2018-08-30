Taimur Ali Khan plays football with dad Saif Ali Khan, see photos

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation, and everything that the tot does, makes its way to the headline

Taimur Ali Khan spotted playing football in Bandra. He was accompanied by his father Saif Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

This picture of Taimur Ali Khan will surely make your day! The little lad was seen played with a football on the streets of Bandra. He was accompanied with daddy Saif Ali Khan. The photos are simply adorable and were bound to go viral. Dressed in a red shirt and beige pants, Tim was seen holding a water-bottle in his hand.

While Taimur was accompanied by his caretakers, daddy Saif Ali Khan, who was dressed in a royal blue kurta pyjama, was also by his side. In the pictures that have gone viral, Taimur is seen holding Saif's hand, taking a stroll and kicking the playball. Earlier, pictures of Taimur holding a racket with a shuttlecock had gone viral.

Do you know the fan groups of Taimur Ali Khan refer to the tot as Tai Tai? They feel it sounds cute and fits Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin perfectly who is just learning to speak. The fan groups (there are quite a few) were delighted to note that he now walks by himself with a little support. Every move of Taimur is under the microscopic scanner.

