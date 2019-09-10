Taimur Ali Khan saying 'Mangal Murti Morya' is the cutest thing you'll see today

While the whole of India is celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, how could the Kapoors lag behind! Until last year (2018), the Kapoor family hosted Lord Ganesha at their renowned RK studios in Chembur. The celebration at RK Studios is well-remembered for its grandeur in the film industry. The icing on the cake for the Kapoor clan is Rishi Kapoor's return to the bay from New York.

This year, Karisma Kapoor, along with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, her son Taimur Ali Khan, mother Babita Kapoor, and Kiaan Raj Kapoor visited Armaan and Rima Jain's house to celebrate the Ganesh festival. Also present at the celebration was Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar with the twins - Yash and Roohi.

Karisma Kapoor shared a video from the function and shared it on her Instagram account where Taimur Ali Khan is seen chanting 'Mangal Murti Morya' with uncle Armaan Jain. The video also features Karisma's son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram #ganpatibappamoriyaðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ #familyâÂ¤ï¸Â @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotra @rimosky #ourboys A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onSep 10, 2019 at 2:40am PDT

Karisma and Kareena's girl gang couldn't get enough! Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Maheep Kapoor were all hearts for this video. The Shakti actress also shared some more pictures from the celebrations. The first picture has a photograph of the Ganesh idol decked in flower garlands. Karima shared this picture on her Instagram story.

The second image has the entire family - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Babita Kapoor, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra, Hiroo Johar, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar with Taimur Ali Khan and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

The third picture has Karan Johar's daughter Roohi Johar, Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan sitting on their knees with folded hands as they seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Lolo shared yet another picture of her family and captioned it: "Ganpati time with family."

