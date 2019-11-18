Taimur Ali Khan teases the media again in this endearing video

Taimur Ali Khan has always been the paparazzi's favourite due to his endearing qualities and cute cheeks. His videos on Instagram have made him a star and father Saif Ali Khan often jokes how he's the biggest star of the family. And we do agree!

The toddler is often spotted with dad Saif and mom Kareena Kapoor Khan either at the Mumbai airport or on the streets or even family functions. His blabbering and bantering with the media people, the way he calls them and the way he waves have already become extremely popular.

And recently, as he was spotted with Kareena again at the airport, something similar happened. As the flashbulbs began clicking the mother-son duo, the toddler could be seen sticking his tongue out and making funny expressions and it seems it was his way of greeting the media. Take a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram #kareenakapoor #taimuralikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onNov 17, 2019 at 8:46am PST

Coming to Kareena, the trailer of her latest film, Good Newwz, dropped on social media and the netizens have really enjoyed what the film has to offer. The actress still continues to look gorgeous and refuses to age, and even if she does, she does like fine wine. After this comedy, she'll star with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, and Karan Johar's Takht, also starring Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

And as far as Saif is concerned, he will be seen with Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which releases on January 10, 2020, and whose trailer drops tomorrow on November 19. He also has a rom-com called Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu.

