Taimur Ali Khan walks hand in hand with a friend in Punjab

Cuteness follows wherever Taimur Ali Khan goes. Whatever the toddler does or says tends to make headlines, and why not? TimTim is one of the sweetest and most adorable kids in Bollywood today, and his antics are well-known!

Taimur is in Punjab currently while his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Looks like Taimur has found a friend to hang out with while his mum keeps busy! This video of the little one taking a stroll with his friend and holding his hand the whole time has gone viral. Check it out below!

This video is too cute for words! It's so sweet the way the two kiddos walk down the cobbled path, isn't it? Taimur sure has been having quite a fun time in Punjab!

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. The film is a remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994) and is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chadha marks the reunion of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be making special appearances in the film.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates