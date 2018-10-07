Taimur Ali Khan waving goodbye to shutterbugs is beyond adorable!

bollywood

Netizens feel more than a goodbye, Taimur seems to be imitating mum Bebo's moves in the chartbuster, Chammak Challo, from RA.One (2011)

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi

Paparazzi's delight Taimur Ali Khan has now started waving to the cameras while being clicked. As soon as the paps start calling out to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin, he begins gesticulating. Netizens feel more than a goodbye, Taimur seems to be imitating mum Bebo's moves from the chartbuster, Chammak Challo, from RA.One (2011).

After leaving us awwing to his football sessions with daddy cool Saif Ali Khan, we have also heard Taimur Ali Khan's voice. And we must say, it is as cute as a button. His fan club on Instagram had posted an adorable video, where Kareena's baby boy was seen waving bye to the paparazzi, which is an everyday routine now.

Ever since Taimur Ali Khan's images have started surfacing on social media, people can't stop looking at this little munchkin. From his birth to his every city outing, Taimur has taken the internet by storm with his cuteness. THe cutie-patootie is never alone. Every other minute, little Khan's move is tracked by the shutterbugs, and they reach wherever he is!

Internet's most followed toddler is now keeping fans busy dissecting what the wave of his hand really means. Indeed, it is quite a pressing issue for them to debate on.

Also View Photos: Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Bandra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates