Taimur Ali Khan's bicycle crunches with uncle Armaan Jain is taking over the internet

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and other family members of Kapoor clan, including the kiddos Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor were snapped at Babita's Bandra residence to seek blessings on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi, which started on September 2. While many observe this festival as an event for a few days, some follow it till Ananth Chaturthi too, which is a ten-day visarjan ceremony.

On Tuesday, September 10, the entire family was clicked at Babita's residence, and they were out to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh at the yesteryear actress' Bandra house. While Karisma Kapoor shared a few pictures on social media, Armaan Jain, who is maternal uncle to Taimur, shot some cute video clippings that have taken the internet by storm.

In one of the videos, Taimur Ali Khan is seen doing bicycle crunches with Armaan, and with his tiny feet up in the air, he tries hard to beat his uncle in this oh-so-adorable workout session. Dressed in white kurta-pyjama for the celebration, the tiny tot looks all sorts of adores.

Before this one, there was also a video where Taimur Ali Khan is seen screaming 'Mangal Murti Morya' in his adorable baby voice. Karisma Kapoor, who shared some insights from their family get to together, also posted a few pictures which have the Kapoor clan posing for the lens.

Speaking of Armaan Jain's professional commitments, the actor, who is the elder son of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, worked as an assistant director in Student Of The Year and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014 which emerged as a commercial failure. Earlier this year, the actor popped a question to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, and the duo is said to get married soon.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her digital debut with Mentalhood. The web series also stars Sanjay Suri, who plays Karisma's husband, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth and Dino Morea in pivotal roles among others. Dino Morea will be essaying the role of a single father. In the series, he is the only father in the middle of mothers with different traits and takes on parenting.

On the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding of that balance becomes the tricky part.

