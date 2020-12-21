Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash: Saif and Kareena Kapoor host party; Karisma, Soha, Inaaya attend

Taimur Ali Khan turned 4 on Sunday, December 4. And his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan left no stone unturned to make his special day memorable. With the COVID-19 protocols and lockdown restrictions in place, the dotting parents threw a grand birthday party which was attended by family members.

Earlier in the day, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were spotted at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The trio were prepping themselves for the big bash later in the day. We could see their residence decorated with lights and flowers. Taimur even waved a little to the paparazzi.

Among those who attended the celebrations include Taimur's cute little sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who looked like a princess in her white dress. She was accompanied by her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. While Soha wore a black top and jeans, Kunal opted for a casual look - a white hoodie and yellow shorts.

Later, Taimur's aunt and Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor made her way towards Kareena's residence. She opted for a black dotted dress for the party.

Giving her a company was Kareena and Karisma's parents and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor along with his wife Babita.

Last year, Taimur had a Christmas-themed birthday bash. He celebrated his special day in the presence of his parents, aunt Soha Ali Khan and his friends. Taimur looked captivated by the sight of his yummy Santa cake.

This year, the theme of the birthday party was superhero. We got hold of some pictures in which we can see preparations for a grand birthday party in full swing. We can see large replicas of the kid's favourite superheroes making its way towards Taimur's residence.

On the special occasion, mum Kareena wrote a heartwarming note for her darling son, along with a montage of throwback pictures of the birthday boy. The Good Newwz actress shared the post on Instagram and wrote, "My child... I'm happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow (sic)".

Soha Ali Khan also wished his nephew a happy birthday by sharing some beautiful pictures of the birthday boy with Inaaya. "Happy birthday Tim Tim My big brother - four today and for always @kareenakapoorkhan (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Karisma Kapoor also greeted Taimur on his birthday with a cute picture of the two. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Kisses for my jaan Taimur. Happy Birthday! We love you loads! (sic)".

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress was recently in Delhi shooting for the film. The film will see her reunite with Aamir Khan on-screen. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie Forrest Gump. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. Speaking about the film, the music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht.

On the other hand, Saif is currently busy shooting for his upcoming venture Bhoot Police. He also has a political web show, Tandav in his kitty. The show will premiere on January 15, 2021, is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, and created and directed by Zafar, and stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani, among others.

