Taimur and Inaaya's fun time on the swing will remind you of your childhood

The Pataudis and Kemmus are at Pataudi Palace currently gearing up for Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday. The family will be ringing in the veteran actor's birthday in Rajasthan, and have invited their near and dear ones for the grand birthday bash.

Soha Ali Khan and husband actor Kunal Kemmu have been sharing moments from their time spent in Pataudi Palace, and from their photos, we can see that they're having the best time. The kids especially, Taimur and Inaaya Naumi, are letting loose on the palace grounds and making the most of their reunion.

Recently, Soha shared a couple of snaps of the little cousins playing and drawing together. This photo of Tim and Inni on swings will remind you of your own childhood; check it out!

View this post on Instagram Up up and away ! #timandinni A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onDec 6, 2019 at 1:21am PST

We can't express how adorable this photo is! Look how happy and excited Tim and Inni look swinging away. It's an absolute delight to watch Bollywood's darling kids having so much fun together. While Inaaya Naumi is cute in a tiny pink tracksuit, Taimur Ali Khan sticks his tongue out in a grey t-shirt and blue track pants.

A second photo Soha shared shows the two babies busy drawing. Check it out below:

Our hearts really can't handle the cuteness! Taimur and Inaaya are the best cousins anyone would want ever. The two are virtually inseparable and have a grand time playing with each other.

Well, with their grandma Sharmila Tagore's birthday in the offing, we're sure we'll get to see many more pictures and videos of the two tiny tots together!

