Tajikistan's GM Amonatov Farrukh bags 11th Mayor's Cup

In an anti-climactic final, last year's runner-up GM Amonatov Farrukh (2605) drew with GM Pruijssers Roeland (2514) to garner eight points and emerge as the winner of the Rs 35 lakh prize money 11th Mumbai Mayor's International Chess tournament on Sunday. Amonatov took home a cash prize of Rs 3.3 lakh while the Grandmaster from the Netherlands was offered Rs 2.3 lakh. India's IM Karthik Venkatraman (6th), GM Ghosh Diptayan (8th) & GM Deepan Chakravarthy J (10th) managed 7.5 points.

