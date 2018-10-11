Search

Take a break, have a good weekend

Oct 11, 2018, 08:27 IST | The Guide Team

Spend the weekend next to that waterbody, which is surrounded by woods that you can take a walk in, with a gorge also thrown in the picture

Dam good getaway

The rainwater sweeping in from a hill range forms the lake near the Ghatghar dam close to Bhandardhara. Spend the weekend next to that waterbody, which is surrounded by woods that you can take a walk in, with a gorge also thrown in the picture.

On: October 13 and 14
At: Ghatghar dam, Ahmednagar.
Call: 9833582481
Cost: Rs 1,790

A trek fit for a queen

Trek up to a fortress that was built in honour of Queen Kalavantin. Reach an altitude of 2,300 ft above sea level, and take in the gorgeous vistas of the Western Ghats. Stop for a break at tea and snack stalls on the way up, because this climb can get arduous.

On: October 13 and 14
Meeting point: Panvel railway station.
Call: 9967690853
Cost: Rs 999

Hit a plateau

Visit Maharashtra's very own Valley of Flowers. Kaas plateau is nestled in the middle of the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats, and is a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. Spend time in the midst of the flora there, far away from the concrete jungle of Mumbai.

On: October 13 and 14
Meeting Point: Swami Narayan Temple, Dadar East.
Log on to: eventshigh.com
Cost: Rs 2,350

