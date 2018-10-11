Take a break, have a good weekend
Spend the weekend next to that waterbody, which is surrounded by woods that you can take a walk in, with a gorge also thrown in the picture
Dam good getaway
The rainwater sweeping in from a hill range forms the lake near the Ghatghar dam close to Bhandardhara. Spend the weekend next to that waterbody, which is surrounded by woods that you can take a walk in, with a gorge also thrown in the picture.
On: October 13 and 14
At: Ghatghar dam, Ahmednagar.
Call: 9833582481
Cost: Rs 1,790
A trek fit for a queen
Trek up to a fortress that was built in honour of Queen Kalavantin. Reach an altitude of 2,300 ft above sea level, and take in the gorgeous vistas of the Western Ghats. Stop for a break at tea and snack stalls on the way up, because this climb can get arduous.
On: October 13 and 14
Meeting point: Panvel railway station.
Call: 9967690853
Cost: Rs 999
Hit a plateau
Visit Maharashtra's very own Valley of Flowers. Kaas plateau is nestled in the middle of the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats, and is a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. Spend time in the midst of the flora there, far away from the concrete jungle of Mumbai.
On: October 13 and 14
Meeting Point: Swami Narayan Temple, Dadar East.
Log on to: eventshigh.com
Cost: Rs 2,350
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
World Obesity Day: Shocking weight loss myths busted!