Take a break, have a good weekend

Dam good getaway

The rainwater sweeping in from a hill range forms the lake near the Ghatghar dam close to Bhandardhara. Spend the weekend next to that waterbody, which is surrounded by woods that you can take a walk in, with a gorge also thrown in the picture.

On: October 13 and 14

At: Ghatghar dam, Ahmednagar.

Call: 9833582481

Cost: Rs 1,790

A trek fit for a queen

Trek up to a fortress that was built in honour of Queen Kalavantin. Reach an altitude of 2,300 ft above sea level, and take in the gorgeous vistas of the Western Ghats. Stop for a break at tea and snack stalls on the way up, because this climb can get arduous.

On: October 13 and 14

Meeting point: Panvel railway station.

Call: 9967690853

Cost: Rs 999

Hit a plateau

Visit Maharashtra's very own Valley of Flowers. Kaas plateau is nestled in the middle of the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats, and is a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. Spend time in the midst of the flora there, far away from the concrete jungle of Mumbai.

On: October 13 and 14

Meeting Point: Swami Narayan Temple, Dadar East.

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Cost: Rs 2,350

