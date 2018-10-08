Take a few steps back in time

things-to-do

Sign up for a Sunday trail that explores the wonders of Kanheri caves

Nestled among the lush green forests of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park are the centuries-old Kanheri caves that are a treasure-trove of history. Replete with Buddhist sculptures and relief carving, the rock-cut mountains go as far back as 1st century BC. Carved out of a single black basalt rock, the cave complex consists of more than 140 caves and this Sunday brings with it the opportunity to travel back in time with a nature walk titled, Retracing Kanheri Caves.

The walk will be conducted by historian and professor Dr Suraj Pandit. He is head of the department of History and Ancient Indian Culture at Sathaye College, Vile Parle. Pandit's studies and exploration around the site earned him a doctorate in the subject.

To make the most of the trail, remember to wear comfortable walking shoes and carry enough water to keep you hydrated. Avoid carrying expensive items, except your camera to capture glimpses of probably one of the earliest civilisations of Mumbai city.

ON October 14, 8 am to 11 am

MEETING POINT Entry gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, off Western Express Highway, Borivali East.

CALL 28868686

COST Rs 550

