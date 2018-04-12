Take a heritage walk at St Thomas Cathedral

St Thomas Cathedral will kick off its tercentenary celebrations with a heritage walk at the landmark



St Thomas Cathedral

Built by the British as a place of worship for its garrison stationed at the Bombay Fort, and for officers of the East India Company, St Thomas Cathedral held an important place in the landscape of Mumbai in its formative years as it grew from a trading port to a commercial and naval hub. Today, 300 years since the structure was completed by the then Chaplain of Bombay, Richard Cobbe, it remains an important landmark in Fort.

A heritage walk will kick-start celebrations in its commemorative year. Presbyter in charge of St Thomas Cathedral, Reverend Avinash Rangayya, will turn guide and take enthusiasts around the church and its compound. Known for its commemorative plaques crafted in marble, poignant memorials that recall valour and wars, a grand altar and fine stain glass etchings, and other rare treasures, one can expect an insightful walk back in time to imagine the shaping of a city and an empire at large.

On: April 21, 8 am to 10 am

Call: 9869004364

Cost: Rs 300

Email: cathedralwalks@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates