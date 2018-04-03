Take a heritage walk to retrace Buddhist origins in Mumbai through the Kanheri caves

A heritage trail aims to trace the Buddhist origins in the city through Kanheri caves

After a walk of around 7km amid the lush green forests of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the Kanheri caves emerge as a subtle reminder of India's rich history. The largest cluster of rock-cut structures in India, Kanheri has over 100 caves carved out of a single black rock, which served as instruction centres for Buddhist monks in the 1st century BC. This Sunday, a heritage trail led by Dr Suraj Pandit aims to explore the journey of Buddhism through Kanheri's architecture.

"Kanheri has survived and sustained Buddhist culture for over 1,500 years now," says Dr Pandit, a PhD scholar and professor who has extensively researched the architectural style and techniques found inside the caves. "The ancient colony was a centre for Buddhist monks to live, study and meditate. Each hall is numbered, and cave 11 is unique with a Buddha idol sitting in the middle of the hall. Only two other such sites exist in India," he says.

The walk will also focus on inscriptions, paintings and sculptures that line the site extensively. Dr Pandit believes that Kanheri is crucial for understanding Mumbai's history. "This was probably the earliest civilisation to touch Mumbai city, and hence Kanheri's significance remains unparalleled," he says.

The walk will commence from the national park's Nature Information Center and will meander its way to the caves through the surrounding forests. For nature and history lovers alike, this makes for an ideal Sunday excursion.

On: April 8, 8 am to 11 am meeting point Nature Information Center, SGNP, Borivali East.

Call: 28868686

Email: nicsgnp78@gmail.com

Cost: Rs 550

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates