Take a leaf out of the Deccan Queen book

This paper carried a heart-warming report about how commuters' wishes for the Deccan Queen became the Central Railway (CR) command. The report said commuters' recommendations on how they want their cherished Deccan Queen to look have been heard by the CR. An order for a customised 20-car train for the iconic train has been placed by the Railways.

The new train, with its popular dining car, red and blue colours and push-pull arrangements will be ready by June 1, when it marks its 90th birthday.

It is a matter of great cheer that people were roped into this initiative and their recommendations were heeded. The Deccan Queen is so much more than just a train. It is a symbol of the never-say-die spirit of this state and of Mumbai in particular, with regulars travelling daily between Mumbai and Pune.

It is important to note that voices of the people were invited, heard and acted upon. Even if the Railways had found the recommendations untenable, it is creditable that they were invited.

This is a lesson in roping in people or their representatives as much as possible and to a practical extent when public infrastructure projects are taken on in the city. One does understand that every suggestion may not be feasible and that when so many persons are involved, there are bound to be alternate views. Yet, people are the stakeholders here, and an attempt must be made to listen to their representative's voices.

Having said that, it is up to the people now to treat the new Deccan Queen, and in fact, every piece of public infrastructure in the city with respect and care. It is little use shouting to be part of projects and then defiling them when they are ready for use. More power to public initiatives with people participation.

