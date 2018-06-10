Take a look at Salman Khan's new protege

She finds Salman a chilled out and great partner to sing with on stage. Veera is the daughter of veteran actor Sharat Saxena

Salman Khan and Veera Saxena

Hunterrr (2015) actor Veera Saxena has turned singer. She makes her singing debut with Salman Khan's Race 3. At a recent event for the film, the star crooned the I Found Love track from the thriller with her. She finds Salman a chilled out and great partner to sing with on stage. Veera is the daughter of veteran actor Sharat Saxena.

