Take a look back at some of the most prominent chief ministers of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray poses after being elected as the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and nominated for Maharashtra chief minister's during a meeting in Mumbai.Picture/Twitter Office of Uddhav Thackeray

On November 27, 2019, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' by the leaders of the alliance at a meeting held at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. Thackeray was also nominated as the CM candidate of the Sena-NCP-Cong alliance.

Post his appointment, Uddhav Thackeray along with party leaders of the Sena, the NCP, and the Congress reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra. He met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray at Raj Bhavan the next day.

Thackeray is all set to take over as the 14th chief minister of Maharashtra. He will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister and will take oath on Thursday evening at Dadar's Shivaji Park.

As Uddhav sets to take the state's leadership from former CM Devendra Fadnavis, we take a look at some of the prominent leaders who also served as the Chief Ministers of the state.



Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis: From full five-year term to CM with the shortest tenure of four days:

(31 October 2014 to 8 November 2019), (23 November 2019 to 26 November 2019):



After being elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Nagpur South West constituency, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Maharashtra in October 2014. He became the second-youngest chief minister of the state at the age of 44 when he took the oath as the CM of Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar was the youngest Chief Minister of the state at the age of 38. Fadnavis successfully completed his five-year term as CM of Maharashtra. His tenure ended on November 8, 2019.

Post the Maharashtra Assembly Elections results, Fadnavis failed to form the government with Sena and thus formed a post-poll alliance with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. He and Ajit took oath as CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra on November 23. But after Ajit Pawar resigned from his post citing personal reasons, Fadnavis too resigned as the CM of Maharashtra. His second tenure lasted from November 23 to November 26, 2019.



Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan from November 11, 2010, to 26 September 2014:

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan served as the CM of the state from November 11, 2010, to 26 September 2014. His tenure spanned for over three years and 300 days. Chavan succeeded former CM Ashok Chavan as chief minister after the latter's name was involved in the Adarsh Housing Society scam, which forced him to resign as the midway.



Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan serves Maharashtra as the CM for about 1 year and 336 days:

Congress leader Ashok Chavan was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from Bhokar. He was appointed as the 11th CM of Maharashtra. After former CM, late Vilasrao Deshmukh resigned after the horrific terrorist attacks of 26/11 on Mumbai, Ashok Chavan took oath as the CM of Maharashtra. After winning the 2009 Assembly Elections, he was once again appointed as the CM of Maharashtra by the then party president Sonia Gandhi. Ashok Chavan served the state for about one year and 336 days.



Congress leader, late Vilasrao Deshmukh

Vilasrao Deshmukh serves the state for a total of 7 years and 123 days:



Another Congress leader, who served Maharashtra as the CM was the late, Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was appointed as the 11th CM of Maharashtra in 2004. Deshmukh served as the CM from November 1, 2004, to December 2008. He resigned as the CM after the shocking terrorist attacks of 26/11 on Mumbai. He was succeeded by Congress leader Ashok Chavan. Deshmukh served two terms as the Chief Minister of the state. He passed away on August 14, 2012, due to multiple organ failure.



Manohar Joshi

Manohar Joshi: Sena's first CM who served the state for 3 years and 323 days:

Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi took oath as the CM of Maharashtra on March 14, 1995. He served the state and its people for about three years and 323 days. Joshi was elected from the Dadar assembly constituency and became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of the state when the saffron alliance came to power in Maharashtra. He resigned after a controversy broke out regarding his alleged involvement in the change of reservation of a plot of land in Pune.



Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar: The Chanakya of Maharashtra serves the state for 6 years and 221 days:

NCP chief and Maharashtra politics stalwart Sharad Pawar served the state as CM for a brief period of 6 years and 221 days. He took oath as Maharashtra CM on June 26, 1988. In 1978, Pawar broke away from the Congress party and formed a coalition government with the Janata Party. Back then he became the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the age of 38. He was once again elected as the state's CM when the then CM Shankarrao Chavan was inducted into the Union Cabinet of PM Rajiv Gandhi. After the Assembly Elections, Sharad Pawar stepped down as the state's CM after Sena's Manohar Joshi took over with the Sena-BJP alliance forming the government in Maharashtra.

