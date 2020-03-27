Take a step

Dance

You might not think this is a time to dance in joy, but hey, it's probably best to keep your chin up when the chips are down. That's why Ashley Lobo's Danceworx academy is offering its courses online. The academy is conducting virtual courses through Instagram TV. You can learn different styles like street jazz, contemporary and urban from the comfort of your home.

Log on to https://bit.ly/2UJkUpI

