Take a trip to Les Halles and Italy

Colaba eatery tips its hat to Anthony Bourdain

The passing away of Anthony Bourdain recently sent shock waves not just among the culinary world, but among the general public as well. Now, a Colaba eatery has decided to pay tribute to the legendary chef with a menu inspired by Les Halles in New York, the brasserie where he used to run the show. Expect delicacies like clams a la Mariniere, oeufs aux truffles Benedict and vegetable cassoulet toulousain, with each dish accompanied by a different kind of wine.

Time: 11.30 am to 1 am

At: Woodside Inn, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba.

Call: 22025525

Check out a newly opened pasta bar

Craving for comfort food this monsoon? Head to a popular eatery that has introduced a pasta bar inside its premises. Choose from a selection of hand-crafted pastas, which include cencioni with heirloom tomatoes, avocados and parmesan crunch and chicken and asparagus ravioli. Want something simpler? Try the strascinati in aglio olio, peanuts and olives. Or, try the cauliflower and snapper risotto if you're looking for seafood.

Time: 8 pm to 1 am (Monday to Sunday); 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

At: Olive Bar & Kitchen, 14 Union Park, Khar West.

Call: 43408229

