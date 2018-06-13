Take a walk to discover the fascinating history of Banganga and Walkeshwar

A weekend walk will introduce you to the fascinating histories of the bylanes and gullies of Banganga and Walkeshwar

An aarti at Banganga tank

Hidden inside the bustling city of Mumbai are some iconic structures, temples and nuggets of history that are unknown to many Mumbaikars. The main highlight of a walking tour this weekend is to enlighten people about the city's connection with mythology.



An aerial view of the site. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Ashwini Nawathe, who has a keen interest in archaeology and ancient Indian history, will lead the walk. She conducts heritage walks at least once a month. For this tour, she has teamed up with Sahapedia, a Delhi-based online multimedia resource that organises events around arts, culture and history. Nawathe says, "I like discovering facts of these historic sites. It's exciting to see the treasures that our history has to offer us and that's what drives me to conduct these heritage walks."

The tour will cover Banganga, a sacred water tank that finds a mention in the Ramayana, as well as 15 other temple sites of Walkeshwar. Participants can also catch a glimpse of the Raj Bhavan. The walking tour will include the Hanging Gardens and a site that is sacred to the Zoroastrian community.

ON: June 17, 9 am to 11 am.

MEETING POINT: Walkeshwar Temple, Banganga Cross Lane, Teen Batti, Malabar Hill.

LOG ON TO: sahapedia.org

