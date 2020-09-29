Take back farm laws, we will move court: Opposition parties

Members of various organisations along with farmers raise slogans during a protest against the farm bills in Bengaluru, on Monday. Pic/PTI

DMK and its allies hit the streets across Tamil Nadu on Monday, protesting the three farm sector legislations with its chief M K Stalin saying his party was ready to challenge the Centre's contentious move in court.

Addressing a demonstration at a village in neighbouring Kancheepuram district as part of the state-wide protest, he alleged the new laws would drive farmers away from their lands. 'Take back farm laws, 'we will not rest until the farmers interests are protected', 'farmers betrayed', and 'farm laws lead to hoarding', were among the slogans raised during the demonstrations. The DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and Left parties among others, on last Monday decided to hold the state-wide agitation against the bills, passed in the recent Parliament session.

Karnataka against land act changes

Meanwhile, pro-farmer organisations on Monday staged protests across Karnataka over the amendments to the APMC and land reforms act. The demonstrations were against two important amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act passed by the Karnataka Assembly despite strong objection by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress and JD(S). The amendment to the KLR Act lifts restrictions on purchasing agricultural land and enables any individual to purchase it. Earlier, the law permitted only the farmers to purchase agricultural land in the state. The repeal of certain provisions in the APMC Act through an amendment allows private players to directly purchase agriculture produce from farmers, which was prohibited earlier.

Guj Congress president detained over protest

Nearly 100 Gujarat Congress workers, including state party president Amit Chavda, were detained in Gandhinagar on Monday after they staged a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament, police said. In the morning, Chavda, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, Congress MLAs Baldevji Thakor, C J Chavda and other party workers gathered at the Ambedkar statue near the Assembly complex and raised slogans against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Gujarat.

