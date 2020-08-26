Take back online classes circular: BUCTU to Mumbai University

The Bombay University College Teachers Union (BUCTU) has raised objections against Mumbai University (MU) guidelines asking its teachers to make use of social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube to continue online learning.

According to the teachers, the suggestions by MU are far from reality as there are several students who don't have access to basic internet to even download lecture videos.

As a result, the teachers union has started an email campaign against the guidelines wherein groups of teachers from different colleges have written emails to the MU registrar demanding to withdraw the circular.

As MU held its first-ever online senate meeting on Tuesday, it was caught under the clout of controversy as it kept the media away from the meeting. At the same time, the varsity also faced the wrath of teachers due to the email campaign.

The MU's circular asks teachers to create mentors for groups of students for convenient online teaching and suggests few tasks for mentors, especially of those students with no internet facility. "For students who are unable to connect due to lack of equipment or internet, mentors should provide — a) Recorded lectures to the students who cannot attend the online lectures because of internet issue, b) Upload videos on YouTube, c) Sent notes via email or WhatsApp, d) Use Facebook to upload videos or supply notes, e) Form small groups of five to ten students to discuss the lessons," reads the circular issued by Mumbai University.

According to teachers, those who do not have internet facility will not be able to opt for any of the given options too. "If students cannot access online lectures, in absence of smartphone or internet, given alternatives, are not feasible for them. MU has lost contact with reality, they are unaware that there are students who find it difficult to recharge for simple calls," said Madhu Paranjape, general secretary of the BUCTU adding that an email campaign started by the union is receiving good response.

