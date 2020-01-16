'Take back statement against Indira Gandhi,' Nirumpam tells Sanjay Raut

In a veiled attack on Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said the Shiv Sena leader should take back his remark on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also warned Raut saying that he will have to repent if he propagates against Gandhi. "It would be better if Mr Poet of Shiv Sena continues reciting light-hearted poetry of others to entertain Maharashtra. If he propagates against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he will have to repent. He should take back his statement against Indira," Nirupam tweeted.

The Congress leader's remark comes after Raut claimed that the former Prime Minister used to go and meet yesteryear don Karim Lala, who operated in smuggling, narcotics, gambling, forced property evictions, and extortion rackets in Mumbai for over two decades.

"There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the 'Mantralaya'. Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We have seen that underworld, now it's just 'chillar'," Raut had said.

