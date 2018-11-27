Take home a furry bundle of joy

things-to-do

An adoption camp gives you the chance to be a parent to desi-breed cats and dogs

There is no therapy better than returning home to a pet after a long day's work. If you have been contemplating getting a furry friend home, the upcoming edition of Adoptathon is where you should be heading this weekend.

A platform for animal lovers from all walks of life to adopt an Indian breed cat or/and dog, the camp has also roped in adoption coordinators, veterinary doctors, animal behaviourists and food and accessories vendors.

"We were getting adoptions through word of mouth and social media, but a common platform for one-stop adoption was missing. Indian breed animals make lovely pets, are highly intelligent and are well suited to our climate," says Taronish Bulsara, founder of World For All, an animal welfare NGO organising the event.

On December 1 and 2, 10.30 am t0 7 pm

At St Theresa's Boys High School, Bandra West.

Entry Rs 50

