Take the #SwitchOn challenge, raise awareness on electricity conservation

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 14:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

From using a golf ball to using a stuffed toy, people are trying all sorts of tricks to switch on a light.

Pic courtesy/Bollywood Gandu's Twitter account
Switching on a light is a simple task, but when you complicate it, you get the #SwitchOnChallenge. Videos of this challenge are going viral all over. From using a golf ball to using a stuffed toy, people are trying all sorts of tricks to switch on a light.

The #SwitchOn challenge raises awareness about electricity conservation and tells us about the importance of switching off appliances when they are not in use.

So guys, are you ready to take the challenge yourself?

