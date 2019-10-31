Take the #SwitchOn challenge, raise awareness on electricity conservation

Switching on a light is a simple task, but when you complicate it, you get the #SwitchOnChallenge. Videos of this challenge are going viral all over. From using a golf ball to using a stuffed toy, people are trying all sorts of tricks to switch on a light.

The #SwitchOn challenge raises awareness about electricity conservation and tells us about the importance of switching off appliances when they are not in use.

Enjoy this video of me taking on the #SwitchOnChallenge pic.twitter.com/942FUulReF — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 25, 2019

Watched so many unique and interesting videos in the #SwitchOnChallenge. Here's my fav entry! pic.twitter.com/Ppz1doem7y — Ved | ÙÂÛÂØ¯ Ù¾Ø±Ú©Ø§Ø´ (@AAPVed) October 25, 2019

Switching on in a different way is such a cool idea. Here's my favorite video among all the videos in #SwitchOnChallenge pic.twitter.com/CMLPntuG4k

So guys, are you ready to take the challenge yourself?

