Take two for Richa Chadha

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Attribute it to beginner's luck or her perfect comic timing, but Richa Chadha's act on the stand-up comedy special, One Mic Stand, was widely appreciated. The actor, who struck gold with her set on how Indian aunts nag young girls to get married, has been approached by several comedy venues and corporate houses to perform for them.

"I am flattered to see the kind messages coming my way. I am ecstatic that the show fared so well," beams Chadha, who spent months working on her material before taking to the stage. One can hardly tell by her confident act in front of the live audience, but she admits that she was a ball of nervous energy ahead of her maiden attempt. "Frankly, I was scared when I went on stage. I had written my set, and knew my material, but to perform it live was another ball game."

So will she give her nod to the requests for stand-up acts coming her way? "I want to try more of it and will do so soon when time permits," says the actor, adding that at the moment, she is busy shooting for a black comedy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates