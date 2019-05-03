things-to-do

Catch two frequent collaborators perform a comic routine

Rohan Joshi

If watching an early show of a particularly recent superhero movie reduced you and the rest of the audience to a bunch of teary-eyed folks clenching your tummies as you gasped for breath, catch stand-up comedy stars Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya liven up this weekend as they try to leave you in the same state, except on a happier note minus the tears.

Witness the comic duo of AIB fame strike again under the name MojoMaximus with a 90-minute show. The event will club some of Joshi's and Shakya's newest scripts, coupled with a little bit of pre-tested content, with the name MojoMaximus being derived from the social media handles of the two funnymen. Catch them turn everyday life and current affairs into hilarious sketches.

On May 5, 5 pm at The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 300

